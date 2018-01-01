"Loading..."

Better user onboarding without coding

Quick, hassle-free, and interactive guides for users to discover your product

Visualize how your product works

If a picture is worth a thousand words, product guides are worth a million. Building a great product is tough enough; don't put a huge amount of effort into creating guides for it. Create walkthroughs step by step in minutes for better user onboarding!

User onboarding matters more than ever before

SaaS has become more complicated to meet technological needs. Today, nobody wants to spend hours trying to figure out how a product works. That means well-prepared user guides are even more important for products to be successful.

Assist users exactly when they need you

We have built the "Show Me How" button so that you can provide the right solution at the right time. "Show Me How" is the next generation of FAQs and How It Works. It offers quick, interactive, and easy-to-use product tours to better satisfy your user.

Features

No coding

Design beautiful walkthroughs and hotspots without writing a single line of code.

Fully customizable

Customize all features of your guide from colors to triggers via a user-friendly dashboard.

Interactive

Design fully interactive guides step-by-step for instant and result-oriented customer support.

Segment

Create segments based on user actions and attributes in order to determine which guides will be shown to whom.

Analyze

Analyze how the product tours are used and how you can improve your product usability more.

User Management

Create new users with different authorization levels in order to work more productively.

Benefits

We have developed UserGuiding for companies that put customers first.

Your customers will be happier and more satisfied when they can use your product with all its features.
They will receive your support 24/7, thanks to the "Show Me How" button and fully interactive user guides.

Pricing Plans

Here are the best features that makes emaus the most powerful, fast and user-friendly platform.

Free

$ 0

An entry tool for those who started. Forever free.

  • No team management
  • 3 guides
  • Up to 1.000 monthly active users
  • UserGuiding branding

Growth

$ 199.00

Free for limited time

Perfect plan for growing companies.

  • Unlimited users
  • Unlimited guides
  • Detailed analytics and reporting
  • Segmentation
  • 5.000+ monthly active users*
  • No UserGuiding branding
  • Email & chat support

Enterprise

Lets Talk

Tailor made solutions for huge companies.

  • Everything in Growth
  • Custom monthly active users
  • Dedicated success coach**
  • Goal tracking***
  • Custom CSS
  • Phone & video support